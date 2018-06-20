Kelly Macdonald delighted to be back on home soil for premiere

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald said it feels “great” to have her latest project shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), especially because people can “understand” her accent.

The Trainspotting and Harry Potter star was on the red carpet for the opening gala on Wednesday, with the event launching with Puzzle.

Macdonald plays central character Agnes while Irrfan Khan takes on the role of charismatic puzzle master Robert in the “coming of age” film directed by Marc Turtletaub.

The 42-year-old said: “It feels great (to be here). I’m not jetlagged, which is amazing, and also everyone can understand what I’m saying.