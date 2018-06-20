- ITV Report
Key EU nations to hold mini migration summit
Germany, France and other key European nations hit by the migration crisis will hold an informal mini summit on Sunday.
The European Commission announced that several government leaders will be gathering in Brussels to look into “finding European solutions” to solve the political crisis that has pitted many EU nations against one another.
Officials said Germany, France, Italy and Greece will attend.
A full summit of the bloc’s 28 government leaders that will focus on migration is set for June 28-29.