Lord Sugar apologises after his Senegal football team tweet ‘backfired’

Lord Sugar has said he is “very sorry” for his tweet about the Senegal football team, in which he compared the World Cup squad to beach vendors in Marbella. The Apprentice boss had initially tweeted a picture of the sports team, which had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets.

Lord Sugar Credit: Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.” After being criticised for the post, he defended it, writing that he thought it was “funny” and that people had misinterpreted it. The business mogul had tweeted: “Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella. Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people . Frankly I cant see that I think it’s funny. But I will pull it down if you insist.”

