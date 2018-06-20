Man arrested over Southgate Tube station blast

A man was arrested after a small blast at a London Underground station believed to have been caused by a faulty drill battery, British Transport Police (BTP) said. The 23-year-old, from Enfield, north London, was held on suspicion of doing an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property, and endangering safety on the railway. He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Five people suffered minor injuries after the explosion at Southgate Tube station, BTP said. Officers were called to reports of an incident shortly after 7pm on Tuesday. A man on a “packed” escalator said some people had been “trampled” in the commotion.

London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital and three others were treated at the scene. James Ayton, 34, from Southgate, was on the “packed” escalator when he saw a “quick burst” of flames at the top and said everyone “legged it”. He said there had been a “very rapid whooshing sound”. He added: “A few people got trampled on on the escalator. There was screaming. “An old woman got trampled on. I had to carry a woman up the stairs. I think she was in shock to be honest. She couldn’t walk, shaking.”

