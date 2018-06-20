Donald Trump’s immigration policy ‘wrong’ and images ‘deeply disturbing’, says Theresa May

Theresa May has said Donald Trump’s approach to child migrants in the United States is “wrong” and “not something we agree with”.

The Prime Minister, who has been under pressure to condemn the immigration practices adopted in the US, said images appearing to show children being held in cages were “deeply disturbing”.

Ahead of the president’s visit to the UK in July, Mrs May said the nature of the “special” relationship with the United States meant “when we disagree with what they are doing, we say so”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, she said: “The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong, this is not something that we agree with.

“This is not the United Kingdom’s approach.

“Indeed, when I was home secretary, I ended the routine detention of families with children.”