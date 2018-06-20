Mother of epilepsy girl urges medical cannabis be legal for all who need it

An Irish mother of an eight-year-old girl with drug resistance epilepsy has thrown her weight behind the fight for medical cannabis to be legalised in the UK. Vera Twomey’s daughter Ava Barry is one of only seven people in the Irish Republic to be granted a licence to be prescribed cannabis oil, but she now wants all those suffering chronic conditions to have access to it. Ms Twomey, from the village of Aghabullogue in Co Cork, says the issue is “bigger than borders” after she was invited to address MPs in Westminster as the campaign to change the law in Britain gathers momentum.

Earlier this week, Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced the UK Government would conduct a review of medical cannabis. It followed public outcry when a severely epileptic boy was admitted to hospital in a critical condition on Friday when his cannabis oil was confiscated at Heathrow. Billy Caldwell, 12, was rushed to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital having been free from seizures for almost a year when his mother Charlotte – from Caslederg in County Tyrone – began treating him with cannabis oil infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). While cannabis oil stripped of THC is widely available, THC-infused cannabis oil remains controversial because it is a psychoactive substance. Ms Twomey and her family lived in Holland for six months to gather clinical evidence on cannabis oil before the Irish Government would grant Ava a licence to use the medication, and she now wants people from Britain to have the same access to it that she has. Ms Twomey told the Press Association: “Our daughter is now in a position where her seizures are completely under control, she is walking, she’s speaking, she’s going to school and the most important thing is she’s free of pain and it’s huge a privilege to see her improve daily on medical cannabis.” She added: “This is not a national issue in any sense – whether it’s Great Britain or Ireland. This is a global issue.

