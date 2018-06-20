Sainsbury’s and Asda bosses roasted by MPs over ‘Mickey Mouse figures’ on merger

The two supermarkets are set to join forces in a £12 billion merger. Credit: PA

Sainsbury’s and Asda bosses have been roasted over their £12 billion merger by MPs, who accused them of providing “Mickey Mouse figures” in response to questions about the impact on small suppliers. Mike Coupe and Roger Burnley were subjected to intense scrutiny over the proposed deal on Wednesday, facing down MPs on the environment, food and rural affairs select committee. Committee chairman Neil Parish accused Mr Burnley of talking “baloney” when he side-stepped questions over how the supermarket would deliver a 10% cut on everyday items after the merger.

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe was grilled by MPs.

“We are not children, you can’t just come in here and give us a nursery rhyme,” Mr Parish said. “Come on, let’s at least get some sense out of you, even if it’s not the truth.” He went on to accuse Mr Burnley of quoting “Mickey Mouse figures” to the MPs leading the inquiry. The Asda and Sainsbury’s chiefs said the price cuts will be achieved by pressuring larger suppliers, such as US cereal giant Post Holdings, which supplies Weetabix. Mr Burnley said: “Chair, I can categorically say the synergy benefits are not based on taking 10% savings from individual suppliers.” Sainsbury’s chief executive Mr Coupe said “it was not unreasonable” for the combined supermarkets to ask Post to charge the same price to both, and that this would create significant savings. Mr Parish was unconvinced that large multinationals would agree to their demands, given that the merged company would still be smaller than Tesco by market share.

Asda chief executive Roger Burnley was accused of quoting 'Mickey Mouse figures'.