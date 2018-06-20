New Zealand’s prime minister arrives at hospital for birth of her first child

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived at Auckland Hospital as she prepared to give birth to her first child. The 37-year-old Ardern would become just the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office, after the late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990. Ms Ardern’s due date was June 17.

New Zealand Prime Minister Pregnancy Credit: New Zealand Prime Minister Pregnancy

The birth has been highly anticipated in the South Pacific nation of nearly five million people. She has not said whether she is expecting a boy or a girl. Ms Ardern’s office confirmed she had arrived at the hospital with partner Clarke Gayford. Deputy prime minister Winston Peters has taken over as acting prime minister. Ms Ardern plans to take a six-week leave before returning to work.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Credit: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting