- ITV Report
Nine held as heroin, cocaine and cannabis seized in drug raids
Nine people have been arrested after a series of raids targeting the supply of illegal drugs in Co Longford.
Seven men and two women aged 18 to 55 were detained.
Suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis was seized in the searches on Wednesday morning.
Three cars were also impounded by gardai.
The suspects were taken to Garda stations in Roscommon and Longford.
Longford Garda Station Superintendent James Delaney said: “This morning’s operation, involving over 50 gardai, focused on the disruption of criminal gangs and their activities in the distribution of controlled drugs in the greater Longford area.
“The operation has caused significant disruption to those who are engaged in this type of activity.
“This type of operation is dependent on highly specialised gardai attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by local gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit.
“It is strong evidence of the continued commitment of An Garda Siochana to enhancing the quality of life in our communities by removing and disrupting this kind of activity from our streets and towns.”