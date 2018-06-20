PayPal move blocks sales of school shooting video game

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of killed children has lost the ability to sell its products online after being dumped by PayPal.

Acid Software said on Tuesday that purchases of Active Shooter were “temporarily disabled” as its representatives tried to resolve the issues with PayPal.

Acid’s postings on Twitter and an online bulletin board included the hashtags QuitCensoringUs, FreedomOfExpression and WeWillBeBack.

PayPal confirmed it closed the account.

“PayPal has a longstanding, well-defined and consistently enforced Acceptable Use Policy, and regardless of the individual or organisation in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments for activities that promote violence,” the company, based in San Jose, California, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Active Shooter is branded as a “Swat simulator” that lets players choose between being an active shooter terrorising a school or the Swat team responding to the shooting.

Players can choose a gun, grenade or knife, and civilian and police death totals are shown on the screen.