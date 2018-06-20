Poundworld starts closing down sale amid struggle to find buyer

Beleaguered retailer Poundworld has started a “closing down” sale and drafted in consultants at Hilco to kick-start stock clearances. Administrators at Deloitte have informed staff that Hilco will “help advise and support” staff during the process. It comes after 100 redundancies were made in Poundworld’s head office earlier this week. In a note sent to staff the company said: “It has been decided that stores are to commence ‘closing down’ sales. For clarity, this does not mean that store will definitely close.

“The administrators’ strategy remains the same; to continue to trade the business in order to realise the stock whilst seeking to secure a sales of the business, either in whole or part. “Please be assured that the Hilco team are very experienced retail consultants who, in many cases, have been through this process themselves.” Hilco is considered a retail restructuring specialist. It is also buying Homebase. Deloitte is still considering bids for Poundworld’s assets, including sections of its store estate. The retailer went into administration last week, putting a total 5,000 jobs at risk.

The high street chain has been struggling for some time. Credit: PA