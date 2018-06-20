Relatives call for prosecutions over ‘shocking’ hospital death toll

Criminal charges could be brought following “truly shocking” revelations that more than 450 people had their lives shortened after being prescribed powerful painkillers at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital. A damning report found an additional 200 patients were “probably” similarly administered with opioids between 1989 and 2000, without medical justification.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Gosport Independent Panel had identified a “catalogue of failings” by the authorities and apologised to the families who lost loved ones in the scandal. Relatives of elderly patients who died at the hospital branded the findings “chilling” and called for criminal prosecutions to be brought.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital Inquests Credit: Members of the families of people who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

Mr Hunt told MPs: “The police, working with the CPS and clinicians as necessary, will now carefully examine the new material in the report before determining their next steps and in particular whether criminal charges should now be brought.” He said any further investigations should be carried out by organisations not involved in previous probes, suggesting that Hampshire Police should bring in another force. The panel found that, over a 12-year period as clinical assistant, Dr Jane Barton was “responsible for the practice of prescribing which prevailed on the wards”.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital Inquests Credit: Gosport War Memorial Hospital Inquests

But Mr Hunt questioned whether there had been an “institutional desire” to blame the events on a “rogue doctor” to protect reputations rather than address systemic failings. The panel said the case of GP Harold Shipman, who was jailed in 2000 for murdering 15 patients, had “cast a long shadow” over events at the hospital. The perception that Dr Barton might be a “lone wolf” operating alone “rapidly took root”, the report said. Police did not pursue a “wider investigation” into what was going on at the hospital and instead focused on the actions of Dr Barton. The inquiry, led by the former bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev James Jones, did not ascribe criminal or civil liability for the deaths. Mr Hunt said the report’s findings were “truly shocking”, with whistleblowers and families ignored as they attempted to raise concerns. “There was a catalogue of failings by the local NHS, Hampshire Constabulary, the GMC, the NMC, the coroners and, as steward of the system, the Department of Health,” he told MPs. “Had the establishment listened when junior NHS staff spoke out, had the establishment listened when ordinary families raised concerns instead of treating them as troublemakers, many of those deaths would not have happened.”

Dr Jane Barton, who was found guilty of serious professional misconduct by a Fitness to Practise Panel at the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2010 (Chris Ison/PA) Credit: Dr Jane Barton, who was found guilty of serious professional misconduct by a Fitness to Practise Panel at the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2010 (Chris Ison/PA)