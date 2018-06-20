Retired colonel fears Nato would be ‘too slow’ to counter Russian strike

Nato needs urgent reform if it is to counter any future Russian strike in the Baltic, a retired British Army Colonel has said.

Bob Stewart, who is now a Tory MP, told ministers that the fighting force “deploys at the speed of a striking slug” and would be no match for a Russian advance.

Mr Stewart, who commanded UN forces in Bosnia from September 1992 to May 1993, said: “Nato would simply be too slow to defend against a Russian force in say somewhere like Estonia or Latvia.