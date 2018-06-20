- ITV Report
Royal Ascot welcomes Sir Mo Farah as gold medallist ‘here to enjoy the racing’
Sir Mo Farah made his first appearance at Royal Ascot declaring he wanted to enjoy the racing as thousands of racegoers geared up for the start.
The long distance runner – who won four Olympic golds – looked smart in a top hat and tails as he arrived with wife Tania at the famous Berkshire race course.
Sir Mo, who will present the prizes for the first race of the day, the Queen Mary Stakes, said: “I’m just here to enjoy the racing, I haven’t been here before but I’m looking forward to it.”
His wife added: “It will be a fun day today, we will both try to enjoy it.”
Other famous faces taking their places track-side included TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his pregnant wife Ali, football pundit Robbie Savage and sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher.
Talk Show host and race horse owner Jeremy Kyle, said: “I love Ascot, it’s a good day out but it’s different. It’s all about the social aspect.”
The traditional betting on the colour of the Queen’s hat had seen blue become the runaway favourite with many bookmakers.
So when the Queen arrived at the head of the carriage procession wearing a powder-blue outfit, the bookies were left paying out for the second day running after she wore a heavily backed yellow hat on Tuesday.
The Stewart Parvin ensemble included an A-line coat, a floral silk dress in shades of pink, powder blue and taupe with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.
Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead said: “It’s left us feeling a little blue and perhaps the Queen will be looking to back Shades Of Blue or maybe even Come On Leicester in the first race if blue is to be the colour today at Ascot.”
William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “That is two days in a row that we have had a hat horror show, in fact we have had to pay out on both blue and purple after a number of queries.”