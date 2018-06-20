Royal Ascot welcomes Sir Mo Farah as gold medallist ‘here to enjoy the racing’

Sir Mo Farah made his first appearance at Royal Ascot declaring he wanted to enjoy the racing as thousands of racegoers geared up for the start.

The long distance runner – who won four Olympic golds – looked smart in a top hat and tails as he arrived with wife Tania at the famous Berkshire race course.

Sir Mo, who will present the prizes for the first race of the day, the Queen Mary Stakes, said: “I’m just here to enjoy the racing, I haven’t been here before but I’m looking forward to it.”

His wife added: “It will be a fun day today, we will both try to enjoy it.”