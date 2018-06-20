Sadiq Khan will run for London Mayor again in 2020

Sadiq Khan has confirmed he will seek a second term as Mayor of London in 2020. The Labour politician also said he hoped protests against US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK would help change public opinion in America. Mr Khan, who has been involved in a transatlantic spat with the president, said Mr Trump’s use of Twitter was “a bit weird”.

The mayor confirmed his intention to seek a second term in City Hall during an appearance on singer Jessie Ware’s podcast. “I will be running again to be the mayor, yes – that’s the first time I’ve said that publicly,” he said. During a wide-ranging conversation with the singer and her mother, Mr Khan was asked how he would deal with the president. “The president of the USA, the leader of the free world, looks at Twitter and then tweets about me? I just don’t understand how he has got the time to do that. “It’s a bit weird. I didn’t want to get involved in this ding-dong, I’m not an active participant.”

Singer Jessie Ware, who had Sadiq Khan as a guest on her podcast (Yui Mok/PA) Credit: Singer Jessie Ware, who had Sadiq Khan as a guest on her podcast (Yui Mok/PA)