Sinn Fein: Government playing game of chicken with Brexit and Ireland

Sinn Fein leaders have accused the UK government of playing a game of chicken over the question of the Irish border.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O’Neill were in London on Wednesday for a meeting with Theresa May on the key Brexit sticking point.

Mrs McDonald told the Press Association: “We are here because Brexit poses a real and imminent danger to Irish interests both north and south.

“We are here because the British system so far has failed to come up with a credible proposal that would protect the Good Friday Agreement, that would prevent a hardening of the border and would protect citizens’ rights.

“Despite all of the rhetoric Theresa May has drawn a blank by way of response to those issues, so we believe that there’s game playing, there’s brinksmanship and that the story government are playing a game of chicken with Brexit and with Ireland. We find that unacceptable.”

Her comments come amid an ongoing impasse between the EU and UK on how to avoid a hard border post-Brexit.

Both sides have agreed to include a so-called “backstop” option in the withdrawal treaty. The measure would commit the UK to align with an EU regulatory framework in the absence of a wider trade deal.

But the shape of that fall-back remains a sticking point, with the EU dismissing the UK suggestion it should be a temporary arrangement, even if a broader agreement fails to materialise.