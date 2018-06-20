Speeding driver to be spared jail over death of teen sister

A criminology student could be spared jail after she admitted killing her 16-year-old sister in an horrific car crash.

Meliha Kaya, 22, was speeding as she drove her sister Elif and a friend back from the George pub in Wanstead, east London, on February 13, 2016.

Her Mini collided with a BMW, went over a low wall and hit a tree on the 30mph Chigwell Road in east London.

Following closely behind her was Ford Focus driver Jordash Graham, who was also speeding.

All the occupants of the Mini were badly injured and front seat passenger Elif, the only one wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the day of her trial, her tearful older sister pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by her dangerous driving.

Her co-defendant Graham, 24, from Leytonstone, east London, admitted dangerous driving.

Earlier, Judge Wendy Joseph QC told Kaya she would consider suspending her jail sentence, if she admitted the offences.