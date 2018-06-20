UK hardest hit as report reveals EU faced 205 terror attacks last year

More than 200 terrorist attacks took place, were stopped or failed across the EU last year, an official report has found. Over half of the cases in 2017 were recorded in the UK, according to figures compiled by Europol. The EU’s law enforcement agency said a total of 205 foiled, failed and completed terrorist attacks were reported by nine member states – up from 142 in 2016.

The UK experienced the highest number with 107, which includes 88 security-related incidents in Northern Ireland, the EU terrorism situation and trend report said. France recorded the second largest number, with 54, followed by Spain (16), Italy (14), and Greece (8). Researchers said attacks in EU countries killed 68 victims and left 844 injured last year, with nearly all the reported fatalities and casualties resulting from jihadist atrocities.

