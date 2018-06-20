UK stalling Brexit negotiations, says Varadkar

Ireland’s premier has accused the UK of stalling progress in Brexit negotiations and warned of the consequences of not striking a deal on the border. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested other countries will baulk at signing trade deals with the UK post-Brexit if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to honour commitments made to the EU on the Irish issue. Mr Varadkar’s comments came amid a stand-off over how to avoid a hard border on the island when the UK leaves the EU.

Brexit Credit: Traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Both sides have agreed to include a so-called “backstop” option in the withdrawal treaty, which would commit the UK to align with an EU regulatory framework in the absence of a wider trade deal. But the shape of that fallback remains a sticking point, with the EU rejecting a UK contention that it should only be temporary, even if a broader agreement fails to materialise. Mr Varadkar urged the EU to continue to “stand behind Ireland” on the border issue. He made the remarks in Dublin ahead of a visit to the city by European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.