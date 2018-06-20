Twin brothers who died together days after D-Day landings reunited in death 75 years later

Twin brothers who died together when their boat hit an underwater mine just days after D-Day have finally been reunited 75 years after the boat sank.

Julius Heinrich Otto "Henry" Pieper and Ludwig Julius Wilhelm "Louie" Pieper, from Esmond, South Dakota, were 19-year-old sailors in the US Navy when they passed away on June 19, 1944.

Their ship shattered when trying to reach blood-soaked Utah Beach just 13 days after the D-Day landings.

While Louie's body was found soon after and laid to rest, his brother's remains were not recovered until 1961 by French salvage divers.