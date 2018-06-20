Watchdog calls for mandatory traffic light food labelling after Brexit

A watchdog has called for mandatory traffic light food labelling post-Brexit after finding that information on breakfast cereals could be misleading consumers about their sugar, fat and salt intake. Many supermarket own-brands have adopted the traffic light scheme, but Which? found that household names such as Kellogg’s are “lagging behind” to leave consumers facing a “bewildering” range of information about nutrition and portion sizes. It found that cereals, porridges and granolas can contain more than three-quarters of the recommended daily maximum of free sugars in a portion – with the true sugar level not reflected on the packaging.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Further confusion could result from companies changing the portion sizes on their packaging or, in the case of Nestle, making comparison with other brands difficult by including a measure of milk in the front-of-pack nutritional information. Of all the cereals and porridges it looked at, Which? found that Kellogg’s Frosties and Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Cornflakes contained the most sugar per 100g, with a whopping 37g and 35g each – around the same amount of sugar per 100g as Burton’s Wagon Wheels. Sugar was the second or third highest ingredient in seven out of 10 flaked cereals included in the Which? study. Nestle Oats & More Almond Cereal contained 25g of sugar per 100g – more than two teaspoons of sugar per recommended 40g portion, while the list of ingredients contained six different forms of sugar including sugar, glucose syrup and honey. Even some apparently healthy cereals were comparatively high in sugar, such as Kellogg’s All-Bran which contained 18g of sugar per 100g – almost two teaspoons of sugar in a 40g serving. The cereals lowest in sugar were Nestle Shredded Wheat, which contained no added sugar, and Weetabix Original which contained 4.4g sugar per 100g.

Weetabix sale Credit: Weetabix sale

Plain porridge was also a healthy choice, with Quaker Oat So Simple and Ready Brek Original Porridge both containing 1g sugar per 100g. The NHS states that more than 22.5g of total sugars per 100g is high and 5g of total sugars or less per 100g is low. The consumer group said shoppers would be “far better served” if all manufacturers used the traffic light scheme, which shows a high, medium or low level of sugar, salt and fat using red, amber and green traffic light colours based on the amount per 100g. Under current EU regulations, this form of labelling is only a voluntary requirement, so some manufacturers are not using it.

(Which?) Credit: (Which?)