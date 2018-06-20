We want to keep families together, says Trump amid row over migrant children

US President Donald Trump has said he will be signing something “in a little while” to address the spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their families at the border. Mr Trump said during a White House meeting with members of Congress: “We want to keep families together.”

The comments come amid news that homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has been working on executive action that would end the separation process. Mr Trump added: “We want to solve this immigration problem.” The effort would mark a dramatic departure for an administration that has been insisting, wrongly, that it has no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of the law and a court decision. Ms Nielsen, the president and other officials have repeatedly said the only way to end the practice is for Congress to pass new legislation, though both Democrats and some Republicans have said the president could reverse it with a simple phone call.

