What the papers say – June 20

A spy chief’s intervention in a row over security after Brexit, warnings over legalising cannabis and a minister’s call to confiscate mobiles at the school gates lead some of Wednesday’s papers.

The Duchess of Sussex also appears on many of the front pages after she made her Ascot debut with Harry.

The head of GCHQ, Britain’s communications surveillance agency, made an unprecedented intervention on Tuesday in a dispute with Brussels over intelligence sharing after Brexit, The Times reports.