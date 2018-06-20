Windrush scandal victim makes it to Jamaica to see mother, 92, after decade

One of the men wrongfully detained in the Windrush scandal has returned to Jamaica to see his 90-year-old mother for the first time in a decade after finally getting his residence permit. Anthony Bryan, from London, was held by authorities twice and told he would be deported back to the Caribbean island he left in 1965 when he was eight. The painter and decorator said he feared being denied re-entry to the UK if he visited his mother in Jamaica, having learned her health was poor around the same time he felt the impact of the Government’s “hostile environment” towards immigrants 2015.

Mr Bryan with his mother in Jamaica Credit: Mr Bryan with his mother in Jamaica

But the grandfather, speaking ahead of the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Windrush generation on Friday, told how he has made it to St Anns see his mother, Lucille Thompson. Mr Bryan, 61, said: “I couldn’t leave because I knew if I left I would have problems coming back. I was told my people had got stuck out here. “You go out for a funeral or a wedding or things like that and you couldn’t come back into England. “I wanted to visit my mum, that was when she first came down not feeling good so imagine if she fell ill and dropped out before I came over. It’s fortunate she’s lasted until now.” But, he said, he reached Jamaica on June 10 to an emotional scene with his mother in his first time outside the UK in 53 years. “It was great. When I came she started crying, pulling on the heart strings,” he said. Mr Bryan was presented on May 8 with his biometric residence permit live on Good Morning Britain, and the programme gave him plane tickets.

Lucille Thompson with her son Credit: Lucille Thompson with her son