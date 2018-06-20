Woman charged over ‘diet pills’ death never saw capsules in her flat, court told

A woman charged in connection with the death of a student who bought a toxic slimming aid online said she had never seen capsules in the flat she shared with her boyfriend.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died after taking diet pills containing the poisonous Dinitrophenol (DNP).

Mary Roberts, 32, from Gosport in Hampshire, told a jury at Inner London Crown Court that she had never seen capsules for making pills where she lived and if she had she would have asked her partner Bernard Rebelo why they were there.

The court was shown footage of a raid by police and council environmental officers at the couple’s Harrow flat in 2016.

At one point an officer is seen picking up what appear to be capsules and setting them on a table.