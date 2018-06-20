Youngsters eating more than one million sweet treats a week – cancer charity

Young children in Scotland are eating more than a million sweet treats every week raising obesity fears, according to new analysis by Cancer Research UK.

The charity is calling for urgent action following its analysis of data about how often children aged two to four years old were eating chocolate and sweets.

Cancer Research UK said excess weight is Scotland’s biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking with around 2,200 (7%) cases of cancer a year in Scotland down to being overweight or obese.

It is calling for the Scottish Government to introduce new laws to restrict multi-buy offers on junk food to help people eat a healthier diet.

The charity said there is a great need for action as more than a quarter (29%) of young children in Scotland are at risk of being overweight or obese.

Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK’s prevention expert based at the University of Stirling, said: “It’s clear from these new figures that Scotland’s love affair with sugar begins at an early age.

“While there’s no harm in the occasional treat, it’s clear from this new analysis that sweets and chocolate are regularly being eaten by young children in large quantities.