A dry day with plenty of warm sunny spells for many

For many it will be a dry day with plenty of warm sunny spells.

However, there will be showers during the morning across Scotland, these will clear during the afternoon.

Across the Northern Isles, thick cloud and patchy rain is expected until the late afternoon or early evening.

Temperatures will be a little fresher across the south than they have been in recent days, but it will still feel warm in the strong sunshine.

Top temperature 21 Celsius (70F).