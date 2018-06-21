Alliance chief in appeal for Nato unity in interests of security

The head of Nato is appealing to Western allies to continue to work together in the interests of shared security, despite a series of public rifts between the US and other member states. In a speech in London on Thursday, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will say that while there are real differences among alliance members, they should not be allowed to undermine the transatlantic bond. His warning comes amid reports Donald Trump is preparing to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin during his forthcoming visit to Europe. If it goes ahead it would be another blow to Western unity after a bruising G7 which laid bare divisions between the US administration and European and Canadian allies across a range of issues including trade and the Iran nuclear deal. It would also be a further setback for Theresa May in her efforts to isolate Russia diplomatically over the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, which Britain blames on the Kremlin. The US president caused consternation at the G7 summit in Quebec earlier this month when he suggested Russia, which was expelled from the grouping in over the annexation of Crimea in 2014, should be readmitted.

Nato Credit: Nato

The Times quoted senior UK Government sources as saying US officials were now looking to fix a meeting with Mr Putin either before the Nato summit in Brussels on July 11 or after Mr Trump’s visit to the UK on July 13. The report comes as Downing Street was forced to deny claims that the Prime Minister had cast doubt on Britain’s continuing status as a “tier one” military power. The Financial Times reported she had sent “shock waves” through the Ministry of Defence after telling Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson he needed to rethink which capabilities the UK needed for a modern military force.

