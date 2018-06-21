Bank holds rates at 0.5% but shows mounting support for hike

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.5%, but revealed growing support for a hike amid mounting signs the economy is bouncing back from a weather-hit start to 2018. Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 to keep rates unchanged, with policymaker Andy Haldane joining existing dissenters Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders in calling for an immediate hike to 0.75%. It marks the biggest split vote on the MPC since June 2017 and the first time that Mr Haldane has dissented since he joined the rate-setting panel in 2014.

Sterling rose sharply against the dollar, trading 0.2% up at 1.31 and 0.4% higher at 1.14 euros, as it fuelled expectations for a hike as soon as August, when the Bank’s next set of forecasts is published. Minutes of the Bank’s latest decision reveal the three dissenters felt there were “limited” benefits from holding off from hiking rates. The Bank backed away from a hike last month after a sharp slowdown in growth, having previously guided to expect rates to rise faster and further.

