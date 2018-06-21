Bank holiday if home nation reaches World Cup final – Thornberry

The UK should have an extra bank holiday whenever one of the home nations’ football teams reaches the final of the World Cup, the shadow foreign secretary has said. Emily Thornberry was famously sacked from the Labour front bench in 2014 for a tweet apparently sneering at a white van driver’s display of the cross of St George on his house months after the last World Cup. But she sought to repair relations with the nation’s fans by offering the prospect of a day off to nurse hangovers the morning after an appearance by England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland in the final game of the tournament. And she called on the Royal Mail to “reconsider” its decision to ban postmen from flying the flag on their vans. She admitted she was not herself a fan of the game – and proved her point by going on to suggest the World Cup came round “every five years” – but insisted she did not think there was anything wrong with supporters displaying the flag.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I think one of the things about the World Cup is that we do get lots of flags out and I think that there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said. “If it’s true, these reports we are hearing from the Royal Mail, I do hope that they reconsider because I think that there is no problem with this at all. This is a time for us to celebrate.” Ms Thornberry’s comments came at a speech to journalists at a Westminster lunch, where she was greeted with a display of England flags laid on by reporters who were not about to let her forget the biggest gaffe of her political career. But a smiling Islington South MP took the joke on the chin, telling reporters that in her north London constituency there were all sorts of flags on show during the World Cup. “I can’t pretend that I have the greatest interest in football, and I suspect that there’s quite a lot of people like that,” she said. “But I tell you how you could get more interest in football. What about if the Government were to suggest, for example, that if one of the nations of the United Kingdom were to get into the finals… the next day will be a bank holiday? “Why don’t we do that every five years and that would help to get everybody behind whichever team it was?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.