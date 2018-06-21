‘Britons care more about animals than LGBT rights’

Respondents were asked which three of a list of issues concerned them most about the future.

They said the results of two surveys – one among straight people and another completed by LGBT+ respondents – showed a stark difference in the concerns among the two populations.

Britons appear to care more about animal rights than LGBT rights, Pride In London organisers have claimed.

Of the straight people surveyed, 7% cited animal rights, 3% said they worried about tolerance for individuals with different sexualities or gender identities, and 2% picked gender equality as an issue.

In contrast, almost half (44%) of the LGBT+ respondents expressed concern for tolerance of individuals with different sexualities or gender identities, while 22% picked gender equality and 5% chose animal rights.

Alison Camps, co-chairwoman of Pride In London, said: “Our research shows that, although many in this country may think LGBT+ people have achieved equality, the reality is that we are by no means ‘equal’.

“Together with our straight allies, we see it as our collective responsibility to challenge harmful attitudes across society and highlight the reality that LGBT+ people face in all aspects of their lives.”

This year’s Pride festival runs from Saturday June 9 and culminates in the annual parade on Saturday July 7.

– Both surveys were carried out by YouGov. For the nationally representative survey, the total sample size was 1,859 adults, of whom 1,537 identified as cisgender and straight. A second survey disseminated by Pride In London had a total sample size of 2,144 adults, of whom 2,006 identified as LGBT+.