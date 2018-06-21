CCTV shows ‘shocking’ knife fight on train

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a late-night knife fight on a train. The brawl erupted on a South Western Railway service between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill in south-west London.

During the fight, one man repeatedly stabbed another with a knife and sprayed a noxious substance at him. Other passengers looked on as the disorder took place shortly before midnight on February 18.

The fight ended when the train arrived at Strawberry Hill. Paramedics and police attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The attacker has not been traced by police. Detective Sergeant Michael Blakeburn of British Transport Police said: “This was an extremely violent fight and the victim in this case was lucky not to sustain any life-threatening injuries.

