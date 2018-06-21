Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Congress Republicans postpone key immigration vote

President Donald Trump said the bill was unlikely to be passed by the Senate (Jim Mone/AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images

House Republican leaders have abruptly postponed voting on a compromise immigration measure amid ongoing infighting between conservative and moderates.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision.

Voting that had been expected on Thursday will now be held Friday instead.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

House Republicans have been struggling on rival immigration bills. A more conservative measure was rejected on Thursday.

The compromise was negotiated between GOP conservative and moderate factions.