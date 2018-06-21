- ITV Report
Japan and Senegal fans praised for tidying up rubbish at the World Cup
The World Cup is in full swing and it has already brought some memorable moments – from late winners to outrageous goals – but one of the highlights has been footage of fans cleaning up rubbish after the match has finished.
It all started with Japanese fans after watching their team defeat Colombia 2-1.
Video posted online shows fans collecting rubbish in large bin bags they had brought into the stadium.
People have praised the fans saying it’s an “amazing culture” which deserves “so much respect.”
Japanese fans were not the only set to be applauded for their tidiness.
After Senegal’s 2-1 victory against Poland – jubilant supporters proceeded to tidy up.
The video has been viewed over eight million times and similarly is being widely praised from football and non-football fans alike.