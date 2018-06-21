Hillary Clinton discusses gender equality with Taoiseach in Dublin

Hillary Clinton has discussed gender equality affairs with the Taoiseach during a meeting in Dublin.

The former US secretary of state and presidential candidate is in the city ahead of being conferred with an honorary degree by Trinity College on Friday.

On Thursday she met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings.

The informal discussion came on the same day European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also held talks with Mr Varadkar in his Dublin offices.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said: “Hillary Clinton was in Dublin on business today and paid a courtesy call to the Taoiseach.