In Pictures: Place your bets… Ascot hats always a winner for the Queen
The betting at Royal Ascot flows thick and fast, but it’s not just the horses that catch the punters’ eyes – there’s a fierce market in what colour the Queen’s hat will be.
While the bookies have run bets on the Queen’s colour choice throughout the annual race meet, it’s Ladies’ Day when the speculation really hots up.
This year, the Queen opted for a pink hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan:
Here’s what the lucky winners backed in previous years: