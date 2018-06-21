In Pictures: Place your bets… Ascot hats always a winner for the Queen

Advertisement

The Queen waves to the racegoers on day three of Royal Ascot (Nigel French/PA)

The betting at Royal Ascot flows thick and fast, but it’s not just the horses that catch the punters’ eyes – there’s a fierce market in what colour the Queen’s hat will be.

While the bookies have run bets on the Queen’s colour choice throughout the annual race meet, it’s Ladies’ Day when the speculation really hots up.

This year, the Queen opted for a pink hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan:

The Queen arrives for day three of Royal Ascot Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Here’s what the lucky winners backed in previous years:

Every Ladies&rsquo; Day at Royal Ascot, betting on the colour of the Queen&rsquo;s hat is a popular pastime Credit: John Walton/PA
2017&rsquo;s choice was a shocking pink hat decorated with the distinctive snake&rsquo;s head fritillary flowers Credit: John Walton/PA
2016&rsquo;s orange with highlights of blue may have seemed a bold choice &ndash; but Gold Cup-winning jockey Ryan Moore had the same idea Credit: David Davies/PA
2015&rsquo;s hat was an icy pastel blue Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Again, Gold Cup-winning jockey Ryan Moore seemed to have been tipped off &ndash; matching Her Majesty&rsquo;s purple in 2013 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Feather and fluffy for 2012, with the Queen again in a pastel green Credit: Tim Ireland/PA
Curly green foliage added a distinctive focus to the Queen&rsquo;s 2011 hat Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Purple was again the choice in 2010, this time a delicate lavender decorated with a pink and white bloom Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Did the bookies pay out on white or mint green in 2009? Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
My 2008 hat? I believe it&rsquo;s blue Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Lemon in 2006 was accentuated with a cluster of pink roses Credit: John Walton/Empics
A chain of daisies decorated the Queen&rsquo;s hat in 2004 Credit: Matthew Fearn/PA
Feathers adorned the 2003 Ladies&rsquo; Day hat choice Credit: Chris Young/PA
Apricot was a fresh choice in 1999 Credit: John Stillwell/PA
Back in 1998 the Queen chose shocking pink Credit: Neil Munns/PA