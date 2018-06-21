Irish border agreement has to be part of Brexit deal, Juncker warns

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has warned the UK there will be no Brexit deal without agreement on the Irish border.

On a visit to Dublin, Mr Juncker said fellow EU member states would not let Ireland be “isolated” on the impasse, insisting the demand for a resolution was a Europe-wide demand.

Amid an ongoing stand-off over how to maintain a free-flowing border post-Brexit, Mr Juncker assured Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the EU would not waver on what he made clear was a pivotal issue.

“This is not a bilateral question between Ireland and the United Kingdom – this is an issue between the UK and the European Union,” he said.

“We want to make it clear again and again that Ireland is not alone.

“We have Ireland backed by 26 member states and the commission – this will not change.