Israeli PM’s wife accused of using public funds to order meals from top chefs

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with misusing £75,000 of public funds to order lavish meals from famous chefs.

The PM was not directly implicated in the case but the charges against Sara Netanyahu threaten to embarrass the long-serving leader and bring back attention to his own legal problems.

Mr Netanyahu has basked in months of political success, including the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, taking away attention from a series of corruption investigations facing him.

Sara Netanyahu has for a long time faced allegations of abusive behaviour and living extravagantly. In 2016, a court ruled she abused an employee and awarded the man £31,000 in damages. Other former employees have accused her of mistreatment, charges the Netanyahus have vehemently denied.

The Justice Ministry said Sara Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust for allegedly overspending more than £75,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff. A former deputy director of the official residence was also charged.