Ivanka Trump thanks father for border action

Presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump has broken her days-long silence about the forced separations of migrant families, tweeting thanks to President Donald Trump for “taking critical action” to end the separations at the border. In a closed-door meeting with Republicans late on Tuesday, President Donald Trump confided that his daughter urged him to find a solution. But despite days of images of children being pulled from their immigrant parents, she stayed publicly quiet until Mr Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order designed to keep families together. Then the first daughter tweeted, “Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border,” and called on Congress to “find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values.”

Still, Ivanka Trump’s conspicuous silence drew criticism as outrage mounted over the separations. It was not the first time that Ivanka Trump, as well as her husband and fellow influential presidential adviser, Jared Kushner, had tried to fly under the radar during crisis and tumult in her father’s administration. Mr Kushner has been in the Middle East working on the administration’s peace plan while news filled with emotional photos of children in cages and audio of kids crying for their parents at the Mexican border. Ivanka Trump was in California this week, getting heckled on her way to a fundraiser for Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy. After Mr Trump’s Capitol Hill meeting, Representative Carlos Curbelo said the president “mentioned that his daughter Ivanka encouraged him to end this. And he said that he does recognise that it needs to end, that the images are painful”. As he signed the executive order on Wednesday, Mr Trump stressed that he had heard from his daughter, saying, “Ivanka feels very strongly” and “I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it. We don’t like to see families separated.”

