Just the ticket: Lineker portrait encourages rail passengers to switch to mobile

Portraits of Gary Lineker, Sir David Attenborough and Dame Vivienne Westwood have been created from thousands of used train tickets. East Midlands Trains (EMT) commissioned the artwork to encourage passengers to switch from paper to mobile tickets. Images of 10 famous faces were made out of 3,000 tickets, representing the average number of paper tickets sold by EMT every hour.

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Credit: Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood

The 10 “greatest ever East Midlanders” were chosen for the project following a public vote. Sir Isaac Newton, Alan Carr and Robin Hood were among those selected. The portraits were created by artist Ed Chapman and took 280 hours to complete.

EMT, part of Stagecoach, aims to roll out mobile ticketing across its network by the end of the year. Passengers who buy tickets using the EMT app on a smart phone or tablet are given a barcode which they can scan at ticket barriers. The firm’s managing director, Jake Kelly, said: “As well as bringing a smile to a few faces, we want to use these artworks to raise awareness about the benefits of using mobile tickets. “The tickets used in the portraits represent just one hour’s worth of paper tickets sold across our network, with over 28 million tickets printed across the whole year. “In addition to saving time and hassle at the station, there’s a clear environmental benefit to adopting digital tickets.”

Robin Hood Credit: Robin Hood