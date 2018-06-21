Leadsom blames Labour for ill MP being forced to register Brexit vote in person

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has criticised Labour for failing to make arrangements for an ill MP who was forced to come into the Commons in a wheelchair to vote on a Brexit Bill amendment. Mrs Leadsom said she was was “sorry” to see Labour’s Naz Shah (Bradford West) being made to come to the House, but blamed the opposition for failing to sort out an arrangement in good time. However, shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said the “trust and conventions” appeared to have broken down, and asked Mrs Leadsom to ensure the nodding-through process will continue.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Commons convention is that incapacitated MPs are “nodded through” – meaning their votes are counted without them having to physically enter the lobbies. But the sight of Ms Shah being wheeled into the House of Commons in a wheelchair while carrying a sick bucket in order to vote sparked anger from several MPs. Following the Business statement, Ms Vaz said: “I was standing right next to (Labour’s Mark Tami) when he asked as late as 3pm whether the Government were nodding through, and he was told that the Government were not which resulted in Honourable Members being forced to attend to vote when they were sick. “I gave evidence to the procedure committee mentioning this process and they nodded in agreement as this is a convention that’s based on trust. “It seems that the Government don’t trust their own side and they told them to be here. “But all the trust and conventions appear to have broken down that enable us to carry out our work here.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.