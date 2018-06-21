Man charged with murdering rapper XXXTentacion

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murdering US rapper XXXTentacion who was shot in his car in Florida.

Dedrick Williams, of Pompano Beach, was arrested shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20, who went by the stage name pronounced Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-yawn, was shot dead on Monday, bringing a violent end to a brief music career that was marked by controversy and arrests.

Authorities said the rapper was ambushed by two suspects. They did not give a motive in announcing Williams’s arrest but previously said the shooting was an apparent robbery attempt.