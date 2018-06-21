Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct rebuffed over complaint against former MP

Sports Direct has lost its battle against former MP Iain Wright after parliamentary authorities refused to investigate claims that he helped wipe millions off the retailer’s share price and triggered violent assaults on shop staff.

The explosive allegations were made as part of a formal complaint to Parliament about Mr Wright’s conduct when he led an inquiry into Sports Direct’s working practices.

In a letter to Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Sports Direct’s chairman Keith Hellawell claimed the former Labour MP presided over a “media circus” while chairman of a powerful select committee.

However, the Press Association has learned Ms Stone immediately wrote back to the company saying she would not investigate the case.

It is not within Ms Stone’s remit to investigate former MPs, or complaints relating to the conduct of parliamentary proceedings.