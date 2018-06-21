Minister quits over Heathrow expansion

A Government minister has quit his position over plans for the expansion of Heathrow Airport. International Trade Minister Greg Hands said he was standing down after it was made clear that Tory MPs would not have a free vote in Monday’s Commons debate. “As the Government will be whipping the vote on Monday, this means I am resigning from the Government,” he wrote on Twitter. “It has been an honour to serve the Prime Minister (and her predecessor) for the last 7 years and I wish the PM & the Government every continuing success.”

The MP for Chelsea and Fulham said he had written to Theresa May explaining that he intended to honour a pledge to his constituents at last year’s general election to vote against a third runway at Heathrow. Mr Hands’s announcement throws the spotlight on to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has been a long-standing opponent of Heathrow expansion. The vote coincides with a meeting of EU foreign ministers which could provide an excuse for him to stay away, although it is not known whether he will be at the gathering in Luxembourg. Officials said the expansion of Heathrow would create 114,000 extra jobs in the area around the airport by 2030.

