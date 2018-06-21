Murder of refugee Kamil Ahmad by mental health patient Jeffrey Barry was avoidable, review finds

The racially-motivated murder of a refugee by a mental health patient who had been released from a psychiatric hospital was “avoidable”, a review has found. Jeffrey Barry, 57, stabbed to death his neighbour Kamil Ahmad, 49, at their supported living flats on Wells Road in Bristol at about 2am on July 7 2016. Barry, who has paranoid schizophrenia, had racially abused Kurdish refugee Mr Ahmad for years before he stabbed him to death and cut off his penis. A review by Bristol Safeguard Adults Board found the murder was “the culmination of a developing race hate obsession”. It took place hours after Barry was released from a psychiatric hospital following a decision by a mental health tribunal, against the views of psychiatrists. The review found this decision was based on “incomplete information” and had “tragic consequences”. Information sharing between Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) and the psychiatric hospital “failed due to the absence of key personnel due to annual leave”, it said. The authors of the 43-page report, which refers to Barry as ‘Mr X’, have made 16 recommendations for Bristol Safeguarding Adults Board and organisations involved. A risk assessment tool for housing providers has been commissioned and safeguarding guidance for agencies in relation to unconscious bias will also be reviewed.

Jeffrey Barry Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

An extended Bristol Hate Crime and Discrimination service was launched last year. Louise Lawton, the independent chair of Bristol Safeguarding Adults Board, said: “Kamil was tragically murdered in a country where he was seeking safety and his death has affected many people across Bristol and beyond. “The safeguarding adults review has highlighted some important learning and has identified opportunities which could have been taken to separate Kamil and Mr X. “Of particular consequence is the process by which Mr X was discharged from a secure hospital on the day of Kamil’s murder, how agencies worked together to coordinate care and assess risk, and opportunities to terminate Mr X’s tenancy at the housing provision. “The review also found Mr X had a significant history and pattern of racially motivated attacks against Kamil which culminated in his murder.” Barry had moved into the nine-bedroom converted Victorian house, run by the Milestones Trust, in 2010, with Mr Ahmad being a resident there in January 2013. The first incident between them was recorded in June that year, with Barry attempting to enter Mr Ahmad’s room uninvited. Police were informed after Barry repeatedly punched Mr Ahmad in a racial attack in October and he was issued with a written warning about his behaviour by the Milestones Trust. In the December, Barry was sectioned after punching Mr Ahmad. The Milestones Trust applied for an injunction but a judge rejected this as Barry was not in court. Barry was issued with a final warning letter and Mr Ahmad was offered alternative accommodation but did not want to move as the new location was far from his support networks. A further six incidents between Barry and Mr Ahmad were reported to the Milestones Trust between January 2013 and April 2016, when a safeguarding referral was made. In May, Barry began “talking about murder and not caring if he spent the rest of his life in jail” but no further action was taken.

Notes written by Jeffrey Barry. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA