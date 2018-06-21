New partnership to boost sustainability potential of Scotland’s waste water

Experts will examine ways to recycle the resources contained in Scotland’s sewage through a partnership between Scottish Water and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa),

The two organisations have signed a Sustainable Growth Agreement (SGA) focused on finding new ways to recover more resources from the waste Scottish Water manages and generates.

Under the agreement, Sepa and Scottish Water have pledged to develop, trial and then seek to deliver innovative ways of helping “generate wealth not waste” by maximising the recovery of resources from Scotland’s sewage and putting them back into a “circular economy”.

They have also pledged to manage rainwater and waste water drainage to help protect the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of Scotland’s towns and cities in a changing climate.

The third element of the agreement is a pledge to choose ways to invest in protecting the quality of Scotland’s water environment that minimise energy and resource use and maximise social and economic benefit now and for the future.