New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl

Ms Ardern posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and partner Clarke Gayford with the baby at Auckland City Hospital.

The 37-year-old is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office in modern times.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a baby girl.

She wrote that she was feeling very lucky to have a given birth to a healthy girl, and that their daughter arrived at 4.45pm weighing 7.3lb.

She thanked everyone for their kindness and said they were all doing well, and also thanked the team at the hospital.

Ms Ardern arrived at hospital with her partner on Thursday.

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters has taken over as acting prime minister. while Ms Ardern takes a six-week period of leave.

Under the arrangement, Ms Ardern will still be consulted on major decisions, including issues of national security.

The late Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto was the last elected leader to give birth when she had daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.