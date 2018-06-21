New Zealand premier welcomes newborn girl ‘to our village’

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a daughter and posted a photo welcoming the healthy newborn “to our village”. She is only the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office after late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto had daughter Bakhtawar in 1990. Ms Ardern posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and partner Clarke Gayford with the baby at Auckland City Hospital. The girl arrived at 4.45pm weighing 7.3lb. “Welcome to our village wee one,” She wrote in the photo caption. “Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl.”

She thanked everyone for their kindness and wishes. “We’re all doing really well,” she wrote. The pregnancy was followed around the world, with many hoping the 37-year-old would become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership. Former prime minister Helen Clark said it was a happy day for Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford and New Zealanders had taken the news of the pregnancy in their stride. “This is a sign of our maturity as a country and its acceptance that combining career and family is a choice which women are free to make,” she wrote. “Let’s also celebrate Clarke as a modern man who is happy to be the full-time parent of a young child.”

