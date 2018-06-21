Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik loses human rights appeal

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an appeal by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik that his incarceration in Norway violates his rights.

The Strasbourg-based court said the case “doesn’t reveal any violations” of the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, and “rejected the application as inadmissible for being manifestly ill-founded”.

The court said Breivik had challenged the conditions of his detention, particularly the fact that he was kept isolated from other prisoners.

The three judges said the decision was final.

Last year, Norway’s top court ruled that Norwegian authorities had not violated the human rights of Breivik, who has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, by isolating him in jail.

Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a bomb-and-shooting rampage in 2011, also claimed that frequent strip searches and often being handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his rights.