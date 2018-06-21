One in five drivers has taken penalty points for someone else, survey finds

Around a fifth (19%) of motorists have taken penalty points for another driver, a survey suggests. Men are almost three times more likely than women to take the blame for another driver’s offence, according to research commissioned by Co-op Insurance. More than one in four (28%) men have accepted points for another motorist, compared with just one in 10 women. Almost half (49%) of people who have illegally taken points have done so for their partner.

The most common reason for taking points for someone else is a belief that their car insurance is so cheap there would be no financial impact. This is followed by helping the other person avoid a driving ban (23%) and financial gain (18%), with average payments worth £220. Anyone caught can be prosecuted for perverting the course of justice, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In March 2013 former cabinet minister Chris Huhne and his ex-wife Vicky Pryce were jailed for eight months after she agreed to take his speeding points to avoid him losing his licence in 2003.

